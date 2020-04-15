In this Thursday, March 19, 2020, photo, a pedestrian walks past a storefront for rent on Madison Avenue, in New York. Long before there was a global pandemic, brick-and-mortar retailers struggled to resonate as shoppers increasingly made their purchases online. Now, they're faced with an even more daunting task of staying on people's minds and pocketbooks in the midst of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)