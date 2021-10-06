Prior to opening the new coffee shop and art gallery Studio 12 in 12 Points with his wife Lucy Chew in mid-September, Eric Handlin discovered his baking prowess during the pandemic.
Eric’s Humble Pies took orders from and delivered his homemade goods to neighborhood customers; the business now has a home in Studio 12.
Adding the gallery to the mix ties neatly into his background as an abstract expressionist with a degree in art from Indiana State University, where Chew is an English instructor.
Since the shop opened the weekend of Sept. 11-12, business has “been fairly steady,” Chew said.
“This is all new to us. We’re just trying to look for patterns — when people come and how many people are coming and which days.” They haven’t quite discerned set patterns after three weeks, but “we’re not finding right now that we’re getting a lot of that morning traffic on the weekends,” she said.
“There are no lines out the door, but it’s been fairly steady. We’ve been pleased.”
This weekend, Studio 12 will offer a couple of additions to try to lure more morning patrons — a quiche and a baked oatmeal. Currently, Studio 12 is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The space was formerly an adjacent beauty shop and barber shop owned by a husband-and-wife team. The coffee shop takes up the hair salon, while the barber shop will eventually house the gallery, which is still being renovated. Wall space in the coffee shop is also available to local artists who want to display and sell their wares.
Chew and Handlin approached friends to be the first two artists to be featured. Watercolors by Robin Voll — also an English instructor at ISU — and equine portraits by Jeanne Rewa adorn the walls of the coffee shop. Three works have already been sold.
Voll admitted that she was “pretty nervous” about hanging her work in a public space.
“It’s exciting to see my work up — the last time I had art on display, I was probably in middle school,” Voll said with a laugh. She thinks Studio 12 represents something “missing from Terre Haute — a quirky, artsy place. I’m excited for them.”
Chew and Handlin will eventually charge artists to take advantage of their gallery walls. They’re still tinkering with the pricing structure, but will take no commissions — everything the artists earn in sales will be theirs. Handlin’s own work will eventually make its way to Studio 12’s walls.
As a child, Handlin’s grandmother’s best friend would babysit him and make pies for the holidays. “I didn’t know when I was little that I was learning, that I was picking this up,” he said. He began making pies for his family and friends while COVID-19 raged, and “somebody said, ‘You should go into business,’ and here we are.”
Handlin creates his pies, when possible, with locally sourced ingredients, such as blackberries from Fresh on Cypress and strawberries from Ditzler Orchard in Rosedale. He also invites local musicians (he plays guitar) for unofficial Tuesday night jam sessions.
Like many who have opened businesses in the 12 Points area, Handlin and Chew see it as a burgeoning arts district. Chew said she wants Studio 12 to become “a space for people to come in and talk about their work and show their work and share ideas and really spread out from our doors into the area.”
