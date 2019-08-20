CODA, the Council on Domestic Abuse Inc., this morning announced it will suspend its residential services for survivors of domestic violence effective September 14.
The agency cited long delays in contract reimbursements from state-awarded grants as well as increasing operating costs not covered by grants.
"We are deeply saddened to make this decision," Executive Director Sarah Campbell said in a news release.
"However, we needed to be proactive in addressing CODA’s current financial concerns before we had to suspend all services to our community.”
CODA hopes to raise $150,000 to restore its full residential services. The agency is launching a social media campaign to explain why CODA services are necessary; it is using the hashtag #CommunityForCODA.
“If just 1,000 people commit to raising $150, we would be able to reach our goal,” Campbell said. “We are counting on our community to help provide a safe environment, available around the clock, for survivors of domestic violence and assault.”
Anyone who would like to make a donation can visit codaterrehaute.org
CODA said it will move its administrative offices into its current residential facility, and advocates will continue to be available to assist survivors who need to find safe housing.
The agency will also continue to offer all non-residential services Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., including counseling, medical assistance, transportation, referrals for job training and education and legal services.
Those who need help with a domestic violence situation in the Terre Haute area can call 800-566-CODA between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Outside of those hours, the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence offers a 24-hour statewide hotline at 800-332-7485.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.