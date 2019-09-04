The Council on Domestic Abuse this evening announced it has reached its $150,000 fundraising goal and will be able to continue its residential services for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.
On Aug. 20, CODA announced it would have to suspend residential services for survivors of domestic violence effective Sept. 14.
It attributed the funding problems to delays in contract reimbursements from state-awarded grants, as well as increasing operating costs the agency was not able to cover with grants.
Executive Director Sarah Campbell said an appeal through the media and social media brought an outpouring of community support, enabling CODA to meet its initial fundraising in just ten days.
“This community has astounded us with how it has come together for CODA,” Campbell said in a news release. “We’ve had people contacting us and telling us how much the community needs our services. The response we’ve received has been amazing and we are humbled by the support.”
Campbell said a variety of businesses and individuals made reaching the goal possible, including a $50,000 matching grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
Nancy Brattain Rogers, president of the foundation's board, said the "work CODA does saves the lives of our neighbors and helps families in this community find a path to financial, physical and emotional well-being.
"Supporting CODA is wholly consistent with the mission of the Community Foundation and we are pleased we were able to offer this challenge to the community.”
CODA offers the only residential service for survivors of domestic violence in West Central Indiana. In the last fiscal year, CODA housed over 200 people, 64 of those children, in its shelter.
The agency’s legal advocates assisted more than 2,400 survivors of domestic violence and helped secure 370 protective orders. CODA also interacts with thousands of people through its Outreach and Education Services and helps educate students in Vigo County schools on healthy relationships.
CODA officials say they will continue to appeal to the community.
“While we hope to never be in crisis again, CODA has always relied on donations to supplement the grants in our budget,” Campbell said. “We need constant support from our community to keep our services available.”
Meeting the $150,000 goal alleviated the crisis that required suspending services, said Caroline Carvill, president of the CODA board.
Still, that leaves "very little breathing room for future delays or funding cuts. The money we continue to raise will help ensure our long-term viability and provide us with a bigger hedge against future delays in funding.”
Those interested in contributing to CODA can visit codaterrehaute.org.
With more than 90% of victims using the residential services coming from the Terre Haute area, the money raised will remain local, CODA said.
For more information, contact Campbell at 812-234-3441.
