A Clinton police officer faces charges of domestic battery and strangulation following a Saturday night incident at his West Terre Haute home.
John Alkire III, 34, was arrested early Sunday when a woman called 911 to report Alkire had battered her after they went to bed, and their young child was asleep in the same room.
The woman said Alkire repeatedly called her names, put his hands around her throat and kicked her in the side until she was pushed out of bed. The woman said Alkire had been drinking alcohol earlier in the evening.
A Clinton Police officer took Alkire's department-issued firearm, and other personal firearms and ammunition were confiscated.
Alkire appeared in Vigo Superior Court 4 where Judge Christopher Newton issued a protective order. Alkire was ordered to be release on his own recognizance.
Clinton Mayor Jack Gilfoy said today the city's board of works and public safety will meet in executive session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss Alkire's status. A public meeting will follow for board action.
