Clint Weddle, director of corporate and foundation giving at Indiana State University, has been appointed interim executive director of the ISU Alumni Association.
Weddle will serve jointly in this new role and his current position beginning March 1. He will assume the role previously held by Rex Kendall, who will become the president’s chief of staff effective March 1.
“I am pleased to have Clint Weddle serve as the interim executive director of the ISU Alumni Association,” said Andrea Angel, vice president of University Advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation. “Through his work with businesses and foundations and significant ties to the Terre Haute community, Clint has developed strong relationships with our alumni.”
Angel said she was "appreciative of Rex’s exemplary service as Alumni Association executive director for the past decade" and wished him well in his new role as chief of staff to President Curtis.
Kendall's work "has been vital for the division of University Advancement to engage alumni with Indiana State. Under Clint’s leadership, the Alumni Association will build upon programming and opportunities for our alumni to boldly share their Sycamore spirit and reconnect with their alma mater," Angel said.
Weddle has been director of corporate and foundation giving within the division of University Advancement since August 2019. In this role, he has championed development and corporate relationships in support of ISU programs and students. Weddle established partnerships with more than 30 corporate entities and eight charitable foundations, which have provided more than $13.5 million in philanthropic support to ISU during his tenure.
“It is a privilege to continue the exciting work of the ISU Alumni Association to engage alumni in the life of the university,” Weddle said. “As interim executive director, I look forward to connecting alumni with their alma mater through unique and inspiring programming, activities, and services. The opportunity to enhance relationships with alumni is essential to growing Sycamore pride in our community, around the state of Indiana, and across the country.”
Prior to joining ISU, Weddle, a Terre Haute native, served as director of development for the Ivy Tech Foundation. Before that he worked at the Clay Community School Corp. and coached the boys’ basketball team.
Weddle’s coaching career also includes six years with the Indiana State women’s basketball program as an associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. He also previously coached at Oakland City University and the University of Indianapolis.
