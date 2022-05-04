Republican Mark Clinkenbeard will take on Democrat incumbent Brendan Kearns in the general election for the District 1 seat on the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.
Clinkenbeard won the GOP primary defeating Johnny Norton 5,549 to 1,811, collecting 75 percent of the vote in the district. Election results are unofficial until certified by the Vigo County Election Board on May 17.
Now Clinkenbeard said he will time a brief rest before campaigning in the fall, where he will face incumbent Commissioner Brendan Kearns.
“We are going to take a couple days off as we have worked very hard,” Clinkenbeard said. “I had a lot of great support from campaign committee and my family and friends and we appreciate that and for all the votes that we got.”
“But, there are people who did not vote for me and I have to work really hard over the next six months to get them voting for me and understanding what I am all about,” said the 56-year-old owner of Mark Clinkenbeard Construction, a residential home building and remodeling company he started in 1996.
He said the November election “will be a challenge as this is my first time running...it is always tough facing an incumbent, but will work hard and see what we can do.”
Kearns garnered 7,937 votes in the primary, running unopposed on the Democrat ballot. Kearns said he will continue to work to improve the county and will reference his accomplishments while in office, including efforts to reduce homelessness in the county as well as supporting community programs. He served for more than six years on the Vigo County Council.
