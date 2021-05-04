Citywide cleanups with like-minded people can have an immediate impact. Clean Up the Streets of Terre Haute offers volunteers a chance to feel a sense of accomplishment and can also help not-for-profit organizations earn money.
Teams will earn $10 for each full bag of trash up to 25 bags and $250 total for each team, said Rebecca Waggoner, office manager of Tatum & Associates insurance agency in Terre Haute.
The cleanup is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon May 15.
“Our partners, Burkhart Insurance in Vincennes, have been conducting a very successful citywide cleanup for 16 years,” Waggoner said. “They normally have 20 or so teams, but last week, they had 43 not-for-profit teams clean up the streets in Vincennes.”
Waggoner said teams will meet at a tent set up at the police station where they will be given an area assignment, trash bags and gloves. Any individual who wants to volunteer can do so with the city of Terre Haute. Teams will be instructed to clean streets, sidewalks and tree rows. This effort will not send any volunteer onto private property.
“The City of Terre Haute has allowed us to join its efforts in the cleanup, and because the city has a better feel for the areas that need the most attention, [employees will] help us with assigning the cleanup areas,” Waggoner said.
She said the Chamber of Commerce has also assisted in the effort by sending emails to its members and that she’s already received several phone calls from concerned citizens to let her know of areas that need cleaned up. She said it’s great to know that people are keeping an eye on their community. She also said it’s so important to the well-being of the city to keep it clean and make it look good to prospective businesses and new residents.
“With the Twelve Points revitalization project and so many other improvements being made in the city, there’s no better time than now for Tatum & Associates to repeat in Terre Haute what Burkhart Insurance did with its not-for-profit team cleanup in Vincennes.”
Any not-for-profit team that wishes to participate and earn money should sign up with Waggoner no later than May 14. Contact her at 812-235-6007 or rebecca@tatumassoc.com. In order to keep this inaugural event organized, she set the maximum number of teams at 20 for this first year.
Michele Lawson can be reached 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarMichele.
