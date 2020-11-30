Clay and Sullivan counties each reported a new death due to COVID-19 in today’s update from state health officials.
Clay County is now at 25 deaths due to COVID-19, with 1,251 cases reported. Another 25 cases were added today.
Sullivan County is now at 17 deaths with 1,050 cases reported, including 17 new cases.
Vigo County gained 64 new cases for 6,435, with 92 deaths reported.
Parke County is at 646 cases with six deaths.
Vermillion County has 692 cases with seven deaths.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 5,713 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 338,977 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 5,456 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 38 from the previous day. Another 267 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,204,581 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,188,928 on Sunday. A total of 4,259,964 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Sullivan County 4-H Fairgrounds
1301 E. County Rd. 75 North.
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information.
