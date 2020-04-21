Clay County today announced its first death from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The county health department said the adult from Clay County died in the hospital on Monday. The person had been hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient.
No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws, the department said.
Indiana has a total of 11,686 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and has seen 569 deaths, according to the latest update from the Indiana State Department of Health.
In Vigo County, there are 56 active cases and there have been four deaths, according to that county's health department.
