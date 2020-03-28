Clay County reported a presumptive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, the first in the county.
Announced via press release from the Clay County Health Department, health officials say they're working closely with local and state officials, "to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed."
Clay health officials said the patient is self-isolating at home and that no additional information about the patient will be released.
Clay County's first presumptive case comes just a day after Vermillion County's first confirmed and Vigo's first COVID-19-related death.
As the availability of testing improves, state health officials say the number of cases are sure to rise.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said the projected illness peak is expected in mid- to late April in Indiana, according to the Associated Press.
