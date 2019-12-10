A Jasonville man died of a self-inflicted gunshot after a 45-minute police pursuit Monday night that started in Clay County and ended in Sullivan County.
William W. Ward, 37, formerly of Terre Haute, died at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
In a news release issued Tuesday by the Clay County Sheriff's Department, police said a deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the Coalmont area for false registration. The vehicle stopped briefly, but then slowly drove off.
Officers from other agencies the opportunity to arrive and assist.
In a rural area of northeast Sullivan County, officers deployed stop sticks in an attempt to disable the vehicle. Prior to hitting the stop sticks, however, the driver stopped. Officers heard a single gunshot and took cover, but then realized the shot was not directed toward them.
Officers found the driver had shot himself, and live-saving measures began.
Ward was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Indiana State Police are investigating the incident.
Ward had pending charges in Vigo County. He was last arrested Oct. 25 for failure to appear on charges of theft of a firearm and drug-related charges.
