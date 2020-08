The Clay County fugitive who Sunday escaped the Clay County Justice Center has been taken into custody, according to Indiana State Police.

Timothy Biddy, 59, was arrested at North 25th and Beech streets in Terre Haute by Indiana State Police with assistance from Clay and Vigo Sheriff's offices and Terre Haute Police Department.

Biddy was being held on charge of burglary and multiple counts of theft of a firearm.