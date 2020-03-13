Clay Community Schools will switch to elearning days all of next week, the district announced this afternoon on its Facebook page.
Also, all activities, including athletic practices, are canceled through Spring Break.
Here is the school district's announcement:
"The Coronavirus situation is extremely fluid. Because of this, CCS will have eLearning Days all next week.
"All activities, including athletic practices, are canceled through Spring Break."
