Clay Community Schools announced today it will extend school closures through Dec. 4 and continue to use eLearning.

Schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday, Dec. 7.

The county remains in the red category on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard’s color code system.

“Clay County is witnessing an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the county and also seeing an increase of hospitalizations related to the virus,” according to the district website.

The decision to extend school building closures and remain on eLearning occurred after joint discussions between Clay County health officials and the school district.

“As a community, it is important to limit social gatherings, wear masks, and maintain social distancing, whenever possible, to help reduce community spread of the virus,” the district stated.

The county was flagged as a red-zone county Nov. 11. As a result, the district moved to online learning at that time. Initially, students were to return Nov. 30, but now that has been extended a week.

Schools are off next Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.