Clay Community School Corp. is delaying the start of school until Monday, Aug. 10, Superintendent Jeff Fritz announced on the district's website.
The first day of school was initially scheduled to be tomorrow, Aug. 5.
"I was just informed that local health officials have witnessed a dramatic increase in the positivity rate for COVID-19 in Clay County; after consulting with local health officials, we will be delaying the start of school until Monday, August 10, 2020. I very much regret having to make this decision, as we were ready to start school tomorrow; however, we have to err on the side of safety. We will be working closely with local health officials over the next couple of days to determine the platform for the start of school next week.
Our top priority is the safety of our students. Your support and understanding are greatly appreciated!"
Sincerely,
Jeffery D. Fritz
