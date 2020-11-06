COVID-19 coronavirus Outbreak

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

 HOGP

Clay City High School and North Clay Middle School will move to an eLearning platform for two weeks starting Monday, according to Superintendent Jeff Fritz.

"After consulting with local health officials, it was determined that both schools would move to an eLearning platform for the next two weeks. This was due to positive cases at both buildings and contact tracing. Both schools are ready to move to this platform," he said this afternoon.

