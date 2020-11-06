Clay City High School and North Clay Middle School will move to an eLearning platform for two weeks starting Monday, according to Superintendent Jeff Fritz.
"After consulting with local health officials, it was determined that both schools would move to an eLearning platform for the next two weeks. This was due to positive cases at both buildings and contact tracing. Both schools are ready to move to this platform," he said this afternoon.
