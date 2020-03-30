A Clark County, Ill. resident who is self-quarantining out-of-state has tested positive for COVID-19, the Clark County Health Department reported today in a news release.
It is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 for the county.
The department was notified today.
The individual, a woman in her 60s, is thought to have been exposed to the novel virus through recent travel out-of-state, according to the release.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, Clark County Health Department and the individual have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
"The patient required hospitalization and has been in self quarantine out of state. Clark County Health Department is investigating who may have been in close contact with the patient before being diagnosed," the release stated.
As is protocol, public health officials may place other individuals in home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.
Such individuals may not have symptoms, but are quarantined for a period which allows symptoms to develop and pass, without posing risk to others.
"If you are contacted by public health officials, please respond promptly," the release states.
As of this afternoon, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,057 positive tests confirmed statewide, 73 deaths and 30,446 people tested.
