Obtaining downtown lots from the Vigo County School Corporation to convert into surface parking would be a lower cost and quicker alternative to building a second parking garage envisioned as part of a new convention center project, said Steve Witt, head of Terre Haute's redevelopment department.
"Our game plan has been to build a second parking structure on the lot north of the Hilton Garden Inn, but after Superintendent Rob Haworth said publicly that the school corporation could put the administrative building up for sale, we thought that could be a lower cost alternative for parking," Witt said today.
The school corporation's downtown property borders the intersection of Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue directly west of the Hilton Garden Inn.
The school district's property currently contain the schools administration building and about 80 parking spaces. The property extends west to the property line adjacent to Center City Apartments, Witt said. Demolishing the existing administration building would add more parking spaces.
"We envision a very nicely landscaped surface parking lot. It would not be a typical lot, but very attractive. That combined with the Hilton Garden Inn's north lot would be about the same [parking] spaces as with a new [proposed] west parking garage," Witt said. "The parking would be exclusive for the hotel" — the existing Hilton Garden Inn.
Witt said a second parking garage "is being bid out" for a smaller northwest parking garage "but because the footprint of the lots north of the Hilton Garden Inn are small, it makes the [construction] per square foot price higher than the east parking garage to be build for the convention center. So, the school corporation lots would be a great cost saving alternative," Witt said.
"This would be considerably cheaper and have low operational costs" compared to a parking garage, Witt said. "We are talking millions of dollars it will save, we believe."
Witt said the decision whether to sell, and to whom, will be up to the Vigo County School Board.
He added the city's Department of Redevelopment would not get into any kind of bidding competition for the property with another entity. The department, he said, would not pay greater than the average of two independent fair market appraisals of the property.
In recent discussions of the need for VCSC budget cuts and revenue enhancements, Haworth has proposed the sale of the administration building.
Were the administration building to be sold, the school offices located there would move to an existing, repurposed VCSC facility that has capacity. The proposal called for the sale of the administration building in Phase 2 of the plan now under consideration by the school board.
Haworth told the Tribune-Star he has informed the school board about his discussions with Witt, but the topic has not yet been discussed at a work session or board meeting.
A first step would be a property appraisal, which might be an action item that goes before the school board Monday, Haworth told the Tribune-Star.
“I don’t know what the building is worth,” Haworth said. “That’s how far removed we are” from a specific proposal or agreement.
Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble said the county today signed final paperwork for the sale of the bonds for the convention center and should have the proceeds from the sale on Friday.
Bramble said the Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment is working on parking for the Hilton Garden Inn as the convention center is being built on land being purchased from the hotel.
"We have a purchase agreement with the hotel group. We have put up the [$5,000] earnest money, but we do not yet have a closing on the deed," Bramble said, adding proceeds from the convention center bond sale will pay Terre Haute Hotel Partners $354,000 for the land.
Witt said if no agreement can be reached with the school corporation, the project will move forward with a second parking garage, but at a higher cost than originally estimated, which was more than $5 million.
Witt said the convention center project "has been challenging with multiple owners and funding sources, but we think it will be great for the downtown."
Witt, a member of the CIB, said he hopes to learn of the Vigo County School Board's decision to sell the property soon.
"I would say the sooner the better, as we have a lot of things to work through. It starts with the School Board determining if they want to offer the property for sale and any procedures they have to go through," Witt said.
Witt added he hopes to learn "preferably in weeks rather than months," if the school corporation will sell the property.
Funding for the purchase likely would come from the city redevelopment department.
It had previously committed to seeking a $4.5 million TIF bond to facilitate the construction of the northwest garage, and it might instead use those funds for the Wabash Avenue property purchase and preparation.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Tribune-Star reporter Sue Loughlin also contributed to this report.
