Contaminated water has halted Terre Haute's $54 million new sanitary sewer lift station project.
The contamination was discovered Oct. 28, immediately stopping construction work after hundreds of fish were killed in a contained lagoon pond.
Groundwater was being pumped into the pond as a contractor dug down more than 40 feet as part of the new lift station project, said City Engineer Chuck Ennis.
The Terre Haute Board of Sanitary Commissioners on Tuesday approved funds for three companies to test equipment to remove and filter groundwater, with early estimates indicating it could add $2.3 million to $5 million to the overall project cost, plus up to $30,000 a day for a large crane that has since remained idle on the construction site off the 2500 block of Prairieton Road.
That approval was contingent upon the board's attorney, Terry Modesitt, to negotiate final contract terms.
Andrew Scales, an engineer with Evansville-based CHA design/construction, gained approval from the board for three companies — Griffin Dewatering, Tetrasolv Filtration and Calgon Carbon — to set up the test equipment. The costs for that range from $10,000 to $20,000 per company.
The city contacted the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of the issue in October, which then tested the pond, Ennis said. Those test results have been provided to the three water filtration companies, Scales said.
"They want to use some on-site, small scale piloting of their systems to make sure they have real world on site abilities to finalize their costs for a full scale operation and refine their pricing," Scales told the board.
The board would then have to award a dewatering contract to one of the three companies that would then filter all water removed during remaining construction and pumped into the lagoon pond.
Brad Utz, director of inspection for the city's engineering department, said quick action is needed to set up the dewatering, as a large crane now on site could cost as much as $30,000 a day. The contract would be able to request a change order due to a delay in the project construction, Utz said.
"We are paying every day for down time for a contractor and they are claiming up to $30,000 a day," Utz told the board. "I don't know if it is that high, but it is not cheap," he said.
Ennis said the city is now negotiating on the crane issue with Kokosing Industrial Inc., the company awarded a more than $54.4 million, 740-day construction contract in February for the new main lift station and an addition to the city's high-rate treatment plant.
The project is part of the city’s 20-year, $120 million combined sewer overflow, long-term control plan mandated by the federal government.
The contamination appears to be creosote "as was used in the [former] railroad tie plant, so it looks like we are pulling that from the tie plant, but we are over 1,000 feet north from that plant" property, Ennis said.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency this month began testing north of Interstate 70 to determine the origin of the contamination, the city engineer said. The EPA was already performing remediation work of subsurface coal tar on property south of Interstate 70.
That property is owned by the city, but was formerly part of Western Tar Products Corp., a manufacturer of coal tar-based chemicals and pressure-treated railroad ties.
The ponds, once part of the former International Paper's containerboard mill which closed in 2007, are near the Wabash River. When the river overflows, then recedes, fish are trapped in the ponds. "It was a lot of carp, Asian carp. It was not any game fish that were lost," Ennis said.
Ennis said the city has been pumping out the contents of the contaminated lagoon pond and has been storing the contaminated water at the city's wastewater treatment plant in basins on the north end of the plant.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.