Terre Haute police have released the identity of a longtime city employee who was found dead Friday morning in the basement of City Hall.

Robert Davern, 64, "was affectionately referred to as 'Troop' by his fellow co-workers and many friends," according to a statement from Shawn Keen, Terre Haute police chief.

Davern worked as a member of the maintenance staff both at City Hall and the police department for over 41 years. "I have had the opportunity to work with him for the last 23 years and find it difficult to imagine the workplace without his presence. He will be missed by all of us here at the department, and we offer our thoughts and support to his family during this time," Keen stated.

A city employee discovered Davern's body early Friday morning and contacted city police. The preliminary investigation led investigators to suspect the death was a suicide, pending results of an autopsy.

Dr. Janie Myers, Vigo County coroner, said information on the manner of death is still pending and not available at this time.