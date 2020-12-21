The Terre Haute Police Department is slated to move into its new downtown location in August, Mayor Duke Bennett said Monday.
A bond for the project was sold on Dec. 3 and the city closed on bond financing on Thursday.
The total bond issue was $11,880,000 said Jason Semler of Baker Tilly, the city's financial consultant for the bond issue. Interest cost over the 20-year term is $4,648,000. Total cost over the life of the issue — if the city does not pay early or refinance — is $16,528,000. Available proceeds from the sale after fees and costs is $11,145,000.
"So, we now have the financing in the bank for this project," Mayor Bennett said, adding that funding is for equipment, construction and renovation.
The city's bond rating for the sale was BBB+ with a stable outlook for the city's Redevelopment Commission, which allowed the city to obtain a 2.7 percent aggregate interest rate over a 20-year term, the mayor said.
The police department is moving into the former Tribune-Star building at 222 S. Seventh St.
"One of the benefits we got for waiting a little bit was a very, very good interest rate," the mayor said. "Our payments will be covered by the TIF (Tax Increment Finance) dollars. We did not need any property tax or local option income tax backup, which we always had on all our other redevelopment bonds, mainly because of our bond rating and our financial position.
"Now that we have improved so much, those two things go away, so the TIF consolidation was a very beneficial thing that we had the City Council do," the mayor said.
The city is slated to close on the purchase of the former 46,000-square-foot Tribune-Star building, from owner Garmong Construction on Dec. 29. Work will then immediately start, requiring seven to eight months to complete, the mayor said. The renovation/construction work will be done by Garmong, the mayor said.
The new police department will include a new addition on the south end of a new garage with with four entrances facing Poplar Street, plus two garage entrances facing Eighth Street. Those two entrances are for lab technicians to conduct searches of vehicles involved in crimes.
"We are getting a bigger building than what we were going to build (and) at a lesser cost, so it is an almost perfect scenario," the mayor said. "It is in the downtown area and close to our existing facility, and we are putting a vacant building back into use," the mayor said.
The project will include new furniture and a new information technology (IT) equipment.
"This will be our backup to City Hall," the mayor said. "We run dual systems at City Hall and the existing police station, so we will do that here and have a backup for our entire city network."
Police Chief Shawn Keen said the building "will allow us to do things we can't currently do at our site now," such as having three training rooms in the building, with two on the ground level and one in the basement. The basement also will include a workout room, vault for storage of weapons and ammunition, an evidence lock-up room and a crime lab.
The second floor will contain administrative offices as well as space for detectives, including interrogation rooms and a conference room. Also on the second floor will be an area for 10 desks for the Vigo County Drug Task Force, a federally funded narcotics unit comprised of the Vigo County Prosecutors Office, the Terre Haute Police Department and the Vigo County Sheriff's Department.
The police department currently has 133 sworn officers and 16 civilian personnel, which includes code enforcement, records personnel and financial and administrative staff.
The ground floor foyer will serve as the main area for the public, with a records room, desk officer and code enforcement, each behind ballistic glass windows, Keen said.
"So, 90 percent of what the public needs, they will be able to walk into this foyer and get those things," Keen said. "It will increase security, but also enhance our ability for customer service and will help further our community policing effort."
A large training room, able to seat 40 people, will be open to public agencies during evenings, such as the Council on Domestic Abuse, for public meetings, Keen said.
"They would have access to that area without access to the rest of the building the way this design is laid out," Keen said. "We want people to feel like this is your police department. It is a safe place if you want to come to have public meetings."
The additional training rooms will also enable the department to become a centralized training site for other law enforcement agencies and host training schools, Keen said.
"I am pretty excited at this point. It has been a long time coming," Keen said.
The project history dates to 2004 when the city's police department moved from City Hall into a leased building at 1211 Wabash Avenue. In 2009, the city began looking for permanent options. In 2011, the city bought its current building from Old National Bank and in 2014/2015 established a building committee to construct a new facility.
However, the city's financial picture did not allow that to move forward until 2019. In the fall of 2019, the former Tribune-Star building became available when the Tribune-Star moved to The Meadows shopping center, and the city began looking into purchasing the building.
The city combined its Central Business, State Road 46 and Jadcore tax in increment financing districts to make a bond sale more marketable.
