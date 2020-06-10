While no formal vote was taken, a majority of the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission members indicated they would not support $500,000 in city development money for rehabilitation of the former YMCA building.

In a virtual meeting Wednesday, three of five commission members said they would not support a measure pledging $500,000 in TIF revenue for a $10 million housing project at 200 S. Sixth St.

Commission members Karrum Nasser, Troy Helman and Brian Dyer said they would not support the project. David Heath and Brian Conley said they would.

The informal rejection is the latest hurdle for the project, as it was twice before denied property tax abatements before the Terre Haute City Council agreed to one last week.

Developer Commonwealth Companies is proposing a complete overhaul of the former YMCA building and surrounding property, resulting in a mix of 34 units of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The company would also build six new three-bedroom townhouses on the same property.

The project, of which more than $5.3 of the total cost would be for construction, relies on federal historic tax credits, but also on state housing tax credits through the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority.

Commonwealth executives say those state credits require a matching grant from a local source that acts as a measure of support.

Steve Witt, executive director of the Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment, said the department has earmarked $500,000 in its budget for the past two years for this specific request.

He assured commission members that pledging money for the YMCA project would not come at the cost of some other project or improvement in the downtown TIF district.

Nasser said he believes Commonwealth will be able to come up with the funds elsewhere and that without Redevelopment funds the project doesn't face the peril some would say.

Helman said the $800,000 asking price for the building is extraordinary given the condition and that it feels the developer is asking the department to subsidize that overpayment.