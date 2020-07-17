Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett updated Friday the city's plan for reopening City Hall.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb extended Phase 4.5 of the “Back on Track Indiana” plan by two weeks on Wednesday.
Bennett said Terre Haute will continue to operate as it has been during Phase 4.5.
Access to City Hall and other city facilities will be limited between July 20 and 31 accordingly:
• City Hall will remained closed to the public and are asked to do necessary business with city departments via telephone and website.
• City Court remains open only for those persons with a scheduled hearing
• Anyone attending City Court will be screened and are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing, as are all City Hall staff interacting with those people
• All other city facilities will remain closed to the public except for in-person appointments for critical issues.
