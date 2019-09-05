A Terre Haute firefighter faces two charges of child molestation following his arrest Wednesday afternoon.
Rodger Plunkett, 46, of Paris, Illinois, will appear in Vigo Superior Court 1 next week for an initial hearing. Judge John Roach found probable cause today for Plunkett’s arrest on the Level 1 and Level 4 felony charges.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Plunkett performed sex acts with two minor children when they were age 7 and younger. Those children are now adults.
The victims did not report the abuse until recently, after one of them had a mental health evaluation.
Another adult woman also told investigators Plunkett has been sending child pornography to her cell phone for months, and that she found child pornography on hard drives he had used.
The woman said Plunkett has also asked her to include children in their sex life.
Judge Roach set bond at $100,000 with no 10 percent allowed.
Plunkett will appear in court Wednesday morning.
A request for comment on Plunkett’s status as a firefighter has been submitted to the fire department.
