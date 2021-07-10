lights

City and county police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found early today at a local hotel. 

City police officers were called about 12:25 a.m. today to Days Inn and Suites at Fourth Street and Margaret Avenue in regard to a death, according to a news release from Sheriff John Plasse.

Sheriff's investigators were then called out.

A male victim was discovered in a hotel room by hotel staff, the sheriff said.

The investigation continues. Additional information, including the victim's name, will be provided when appropriate, the sheriff said.

