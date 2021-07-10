Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.