Churchill Downs Inc. today filed an application to rezone land for a Vigo County casino on Terre Haute's east side.
Under that application, that casino and hotel would be located on the north side of East Margaret Drive and west of the Clabber Girl distribution center.
The application filed with the Vigo County Area Planning Department seeks to rezone agricultural land to a C-3 Regional Commerce District, said Jared Bayler, executive director of the Area Planning Department.
Churchill Downs seeks to rezone two parcels that are side by side. One is 23.52 acres and the second is 25.48 acres. The parcels are listed under Ronald R. Selvia Trustee of Ray E. Selvia Family Trust; and Timothy Rockwood and Jonnie Haldt Jr., according to county property records.
"It has a 205,000-square foot proposed hotel and casino with approximately 1,600 parking spaces," Bayler said of the rezoning request.
The main access to the site is off of East Margaret Drive, immediately west of the Clabber Girl Distribution Center and FedEx. Additional entrances are proposed off of an expanded New Margaret Drive. That is off of an existing round-about behind Wal-Mart's east side store.
The road would be extended to the south and southwest, connecting into another drive that extends north from East Margaret Drive and will connect into a new roundabout northwest of the property.
The site includes three locations for possible casino expansion in the future, Bayler said.
Churchill Downs Inc. will seek the rezoning before the Vigo County Plan Commission at its March 2 meeting. Additionally, Churchill Downs will go before the Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals, also on March 2, for a variance to allow a 125-foot-tall building.
"We will have to have the sign-off from the (Terre Haute Regional) Airport on that variance," Bayler said.
The Tribune-Star has left messages seeking comment from Churchill Downs.
Churchill Downs previously submitted a plan to build on land west of the Haute City Center off of U.S. 41 for its Queen of Terre Haute casino.
The company, in its filing with the Indiana Gaming Commission, said the casino project is expected to generate 1,000 construction jobs through 12 to 16 months. It will employ 365 full-time employees, 146 part-time employees and a carry $20.6-million payroll.
