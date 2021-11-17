The Indiana Gaming Commission on Wednesday evening declared that it would grant a casino license for Vigo County to CDITH LLC (Churchill Downs) to build and operate the Queen of Terre Haute casino by a 7-0 vote.
A moment earlier, a motion to awarded the license to Full House Resorts failed on a 5-2 vote.
After the initial presentations, the field was cut to Full House and Churchill Downs Inc. with Hard Rock and Premiere Gaming failing to make the final field.
At a public hearing in Indianapolis, the commission heard from four applicants — Churchill Downs, Hard Rock, Full House and Premiere Gaming — as they each gave 30-minute breakdowns of their visions for a Terre Haute casino.
Churchill Downs says it will invest $190 million, with $110 million of that for construction of a 392,816-square-foot facility, creating 1,000 construction jobs. The casino portion of the building would be 56,400 square feet. The project would create 500 permanent jobs with 1,000 slot machines and 50 game tables and a 125-room luxury hotel and TwinSpires sportsbook.
Churchill Downs projects its casino will produce $638.9 million in gross gaming receipts in the first five years as it will receive 6.7 million visitors.
The company envisions an entertainment space with seating for 500 patrons, as it said, "to ensure that the Special Events Room complements, rather than competes with, the new $35 million Terre Haute Convention Center. Once open, we believe the Queen of Terre Haute and its Special Events Room will be a powerful tool to help Terre Haute attract events to its new downtown convention center."
The facility would have a maximum capacity of 6,600 people, with the connecting hotel at a capacity of 900 people, featuring standard, junior and executive suites as well as a presidential suite. It will serve in excess of 1.3 million gaming patrons per year.
Public comments sent to the Gaming Commission overwhelmingly supported Churchill Downs, though most of those comments came from the Downs' employees and business partners elsewhere.
This story will be updated.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.