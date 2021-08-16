On Sunday, both Northside Community Church and Emmanuel Methodist Church will host Back to School events during their worship services.
At Northside, the service starts 9 a.m.
All students, parents, teachers, administrators and school staff are invited to come and be recognized, thanked and prayed for. Special guest will be Jackie Lower, president of the Vigo County School Board.
Immediately after the service, the church will provide a free brunch. This is open to everyone in the community. The church is located at 1075 N. Fruitridge Ave., on the southeast corner of Fruitridge and Maple, across from North High School.
For more information, contact the church at 812-232-2478 or Pastor Clark Cowden at 812-264-4491.
At 11 a.m., Emmanuel Methodist Church will host its worship service.
All students, parents, teachers, administrators, and school staff people are invited to come and be recognized, thanked, and prayed for. The special guest will be Janel Bonomo, principal of Fayette Elementary.
The program is open to everyone in the community. The church is located at 6076 US Highway 150, about two miles north of St. Mary of the Woods College.
For more information, contact the church at 812-535-4218 or Pastor Clark Cowden at 812-264-4491.
