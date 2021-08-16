KINGMAN [mdash] Lawrence "Larry" W. Brockway, 86, of rural Kingman, passed away at 1:39 a.m. EDT Sunday, August 15,2021 at his residence. He was born August 31, 1934, in Terre Haute, Indiana, the son of the late Mabel Velma Brockway. He married Sally Hooker on November 11,1960, at the Sacred…