Following a national search, Christopher Olsen has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at Indiana State University, the university announced today.
Olsen has served as interim provost since March.
Olsen and another finalist were interviewed this month on campus. The search committee, chaired by Diann McKee, senior vice president for finance and administration, made its recommendation to ISU President Deborah Curtis.
“Dr. Olsen has excelled at ISU as a professor, department chair, dean, and, for the past 10 months, interim provost,” Curtis said. “His wide-ranging experience, leadership, and dedication to ISU’s unique mission will help advance our university to even greater heights.”
Olsen has been an ISU professor since 1999. He was chair of the department of history from 2002 to 2016, when he became dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.
Olsen said he is “thrilled and humbled” to serve in this position.
“After more than 20 years here, the students, staff, and our amazing faculty continue to make me so proud to be part of ISU,” Olsen said. “I am particularly excited to help shape the Indiana State Advantage that begins with the incoming class of 2022. It’s a great time to be at ISU."
Olsen earned his Ph.D. in United States history, with minors in colonial Latin American history and political culture theory, from the University of Florida. He earned his master’s from the University of Nebraska and his bachelor’s degree from North Dakota State University.
He began his career at Virginia Wesleyan College. From 2005 to 2010, while leading ISU’s history department he was also interim chair of the department of African and African American studies.
Olsen’s scholarship focuses on pre-Civil War and Civil War America, particularly in the areas of political culture, sectionalism, and gender.
