The Terre Haute Children's Museum will offer expanded hours Friday through Monday, the weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The schedule is as follows:
Fri., Jan 15: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; ropes course closed.
Sat., Jan 16: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; ropes course open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sun., Jan 17: Museum open noon to 5 p.m.; ropes course open 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Mon., Jan 18: Museum open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; ropes course open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The museum will host a special activity on Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In "Hands-On Science: Catch Your Dream," participants will celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by designing and constructing their own dream catchers. Price is included with admission.
The museum will resume its regular operating schedule on Jan. 22.
