Two children have died and other family members were injured late Sunday when a minivan was struck by a semi on Indiana 63 at Indiana 32 at Perrysville in northern Vermillion County.
Sheriff Mike Phelps said multiple agencies responded to the 10:30 p.m. scene where an eastbound 2004 Pontiac Montana failed to stop at the intersection and drove in front of a southbound 2006 Volvo semi.
The semi struck the minivan on the driver side just behind the seat of driver Saliea D. Davis, 27, of Russellville, Kentucky.
Two of Davis' children – ages 5 and 7 – were pronounced dead at the scene.
Another 9-year-old boy was life threatening injuries and was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
Davis, a 17-year-old family friend, and a 5-month-old infant were taken by ambulance to Carle Hospital of Champaign for non-life threatening injuries.
Phelps said video obtained at the scene showed Davis failed to stop at the intersection. The semi, driven by Blagovest Manov, 50, of Mt. Prospect, Illinois, came to rest in the median of Indiana 63.
Both lanes of Indiana 63 were closed for several hours.
Indiana State Police from the Lafayette district handled accident reconstruction. The investigation continues.
Updated at 1:02 p.m. to reflect new information from Vermillion County Sheriff that 17-year-old passenger was a family friend and and not a daughter of the driver.
