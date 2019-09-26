A Terre Haute man faces two felony counts of child molesting following an investigation by Indiana State Police.
Robert M. Morris, 59, was arrested Wednesday on charges of child molestation as a Level 1 felony and a Level 4 felony.
Sullivan Child Protective Services notified police April 2 that a female and a male under age 14 had said they were molested by Morris, who also allegedly showed the male pornographic movies.
Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Smith-Mischler reviewed the investigative information and requested an arrested warrant Wednesday for Morris, who turned himself in at the Sullivan County Jail. He is being held on $70,000 bond.
Hearing dates are pending in Sullivan Circuit Court.
