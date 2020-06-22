The identity has been released for a child who died Sunday after being rescued from the waters of Big Raccoon Creek at Mansfield.

Athena Welch, 8, of Brazil, died at St. Vincent Clay Hospital in Brazil.

Clay County Coroner Nick French investigated her death and determined it to be an accidental drowning.

Indiana Conservation Officers were called to the Parke County town after witnesses reported a swimmer who disappeared in the water near the Mansfield Covered Bridge. Witnesses said the child was struggling in the water before going under.

After the child was located in the water, she was taken in critical condition to the hospital, where she later died.

Original post 9:08 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020

Child dies after rescue from Big Raccoon Creek at Mansfield

A child has died after being rescued Sunday from the waters of Big Raccoon Creek at Mansfield.

Indiana Conservation Officers responded to a call Sunday afternoon of a swimmer who disappeared in the water near the Mansfield Covered Bridge.

about 1:34 p.m.

Indiana Conservation Officers and multiple other first responders recovered the child, who was taken to St. Vincent Clay Hospital in critical condition.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the incident, but no foul play is suspected.

Parke County Sheriff’s Department, Rockville City Police Department, Parke County Emergency Medical Service, Bellmore Volunteer Fire Department, Air Evac Lifeteam and Indiana State Police assisted at the initial scene.

This information will be updated.