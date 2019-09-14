A Terre Haute man faces multiple charges after a traffic stop led to a foot chase and arrest about 11:20 p.m. near Eighth and Crawford streets, according to Indiana State Police.
Terrance L. Ballard, 36, was booked on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, resisting law enforcement on foot, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, operators license never received, operating a vehicle while intoxicated/endangering persons, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, state police said in a news release.
ISP said a trooper saw a white SUV speeding on Poplar street, clocked it at 50 mph in a 30 mph zone and attempted a stop. The vehicle fled, with the driver leaving the vehicle near Eighth and Crawford streets and attempting to run off. He was caught and handcuffed.
Police said they located a loaded revolver in the vehicle and marijuana on Ballard. He had a blood alcohol concentration of .20, police said.
Ballard was booked into Vigo County Jail and is held without bond pending a court appearance.
Terre Haute police assisted troopers.
