Federal charges were file today against the Terre Haute man arrested in the killing of Terre Haute Police Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Greg Ferency outside the FBI's Terre Haute office Wednesday.
Shane Meehan, 44, is charged with the premeditated murder of a federal agent. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison, the FBI said in a release.
In documents filed today, federal prosecutors said Meehan drove his pickup truck up to the FBI office building, got out of his truck and threw a Molotov cocktail toward the office.
Ferency then walked out of the building and was confronted by Meehan, who was holding a firearm. Meehan raised the firearm and shot Ferency, the government says.
Ferency was able to return fire to defend himself but later died, the government said.
An FBI agent then ran out of the building and engaged Meehan in a gunfight. Despite being shot twice, Meehan got into his truck and fled. He was located at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, where he was treated for his gunshot wounds.
Prosecutors said a firearm was recovered from Meehan’s pickup truck, as were three more Molotov cocktails and additional ammunition.
“An attack on law enforcement is an attack on us all, Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress said in a news release.
“As citizens of this county, we enjoy on a daily basis the security and protection provided by the men and women of law enforcement. That security and protection is all the more precious because it is at times paid for with the lives of those who have chosen to protect us," Childress said. "The selfless dedication exhibited by Detective Ferency throughout his career and his tragic death yesterday is yet another example of why we all owe our respect and gratitude to the members of law enforcement. On behalf of the Department of Justice I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to Detective Ferency’s family and his many colleagues.”
Said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan, "I want to offer the deepest sympathy of the FBI to the family, friends and colleagues of Detective Ferency. Greg was a valued member of our FBI family and had worked side by side with us as a Task Force Officer since 2010 in our Terre Haute office. We will work day and night to carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting and we are dedicated to honoring Greg’s memory through a meticulous investigation.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case. Assistant United States Attorneys Kate Oliver and Barry Glickman are prosecuting the case.
In a Oct. 31, 2019, Tribune-Star article about the Terre Haute mayoral race, Meehan has said he took early retirement from the U.S. Penitentiary at Terre Haute and was running to take the city “back to the basics.”
Calling Terre Haute “a poor town [with] a lot of money going out,” he said streets, sidewalks and other infrastructure need improvement. “We could use a little bit better government in city officials and communications with the general public.”
The article described Meehan as a graduate of West Vigo High School. Meehan was married at the time and has three children. He was seeking elected office for the first time, the article said.
