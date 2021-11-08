Murder charges have been filed against two men already criminally charged in connection with the June 10 shooting death of 15-year-old Mezmariah L. Wilson of Shelburn.
Matthew Todd Earle, 23, of Terre Haute, and Kyle Ray Johnson, 21, of Coal City, now face charges of murder, attempted murder, carrying a handgun without a license and pointing a firearm through supplemental probable cause affidavits filed today in Sullivan County.
Earle and Johnson were originally charged in June with charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony, and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.
Since those charges were filed in June, the Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office and the Indiana State Police have been investigating the case and reviewing evidence received from various search warrants.
Superior Court Judge Hugh R. Hunt and Circuit Court Judge Robert E. Hunley found probable cause for the issuance of arrest warrants. Both Johnson and Earle are now in custody and will be held without bond on the additional charges.
Earle and Johnson were arrested June 12 after a search warrant was executed at Earle's home in the 1700 block of South 12th Street in Terre Haute. They are being held in Sullivan County Jail. Earle's court case is in Sullivan Circuit Court, while Johnson's case was filed in Sullivan Superior Court.
Indiana State Police said Wilson, who had been a student at Terre Haute South Vigo High School, was shot while in Carlisle about 12 a.m. June 10 and died later that morning.
State police said shooting occurred during a large gathering of two groups who were reportedly gathering for a fight near the intersection of West Lewis and North Ledgerwood streets.
Carlisle is in southern Sullivan County about 40 miles south of Terre Haute.
Lisa Trigg
