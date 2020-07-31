A murder charge has now been filed for a Carlisle woman in connection with a July 13 shooting at gas station on Old U.S. 41 South.

Susan J. Brown, 65, was originally arrested on a charge of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony.

On July 30, shooting victim Faron D. Brown, 59, of Carlisle, died at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Smith-Mischler has upgraded the charges against Susan Brown to murder.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family of Faron D. Brown at this time,” Smith-Mischler said.

Indiana State Police said Faran Brown was shot after leaving the gas station about 8 p.m. and getting into a verbal altercation with Susan Brown in the lot outside.

A handgun was recovered in the gas station lot, police said.

State police investigated at the request of Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.

