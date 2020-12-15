Some changes will be coming to the Vigo County School Corp.’s “hybrid,” fully-at-home educational model after winter break.

Middle schools will no longer offer the “hybrid” model, and those students can instead choose traditional in-school or the Vigo Virtual Success Academy, a VCSC virtual school that uses an outside company to deliver the online educational program.

Elementary’s hybrid, fully-at-home option will now be called “guided remote,” with centralized instruction provided by teachers who will focus on remote learning. There will likely be two teachers per grade level.

Principals are contacting families about the changes and options, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.

With the hybrid model, teachers have been stretched “pretty thin,” instructing both their in-person students and those fully at home, Riley said.

By centralizing instruction for elementary remote learners, classroom teachers will be able to refocus their efforts on their in-person classroom, he said. “Centralizing our fully-at-home options allows our school staff to fully devote their energy to one model of learning.”

The changes are being made because of staffing needs. “Hybrid was built to transition students who wanted to stay at home into the 2020-21 school year, but it is a program that stretches our staff thin, especially at the middle school level,” Riley said. “We are also the only school corporation in the state that we know of that was offering a fully-at-home option beyond virtual.”

Educational options for elementary, middle school and high school are as follows, after winter break:

Elementary

• In person.

• Guided remote: Similar to the hybrid program, a Vigo County School Corp. teacher will use the VCSC curriculum to provide daily lessons and guidance.

• Virtual: A fully online option, it would be through Vigo Virtual Success Academy, a VCSC virtual school that uses an outside company (Edmentum) to deliver the online educational program. The elementary program uses Indiana state standards to provide online enrichment and lessons.

Middle School

• In person.

• Vigo Virtual Success Academy. The middle school virtual program uses Indiana state standards to provide online lessons; students are assigned a VCSC teacher who serves as a success coach to monitor their progress. The hybrid model used during the first semester will no longer be used for the second semester.

There are some students with special needs who have been programmed through a case conference committee and those arrangements will continue.

High School

• In person.

• The only fully-at-home option for high school students is through VVSA.

There are some students with special needs who have been programmed through a case conference committee and those arrangements will continue.

The district also announced Monday that elementary students who chose the traditional, in-person model will attend school five days per week.

Middle and high school students who chose the traditional, in-person model will attend school in a modified A/B schedule. Monday will be a remote learning day for all middle and high school students. “A” cohort students will attend school on Tuesdays and Thursdays. “B” cohort students will attend school on Wednesdays and Fridays.