A new strategic community plan and brand - See You in Terre Haute - launched today.
It's a concept started in January through the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce with two main goals - halt population decline and reverse the trend of decreasing per capita personal income by 2025.
"By the year 2035, it is projected the Terre Haute MSA (Metropolitan Statistical Area) will decrease by 1.8 percent, so how can we change that projected number in the course of six years," said Chamber President Kristin Craig.
"What we quickly realized is that while the chamber does have partial responsibility in these things, it is a much larger issue with lots of people and organizations working toward changing these things, Thus, a community planning process was born," Craig said.
That included more than 130 participants in community forums, a survey with more than 1,000 responses, and looking at more than 40 plans such as the city of Terre Haute, Vigo County and United Way of the Wabash Valley.
From there, the new 128-plan was formulated. The plan can be viewed at www.terrehautechamber.com/community/seeyouinterrehaute. A shorter summary is also available on that website.
"This is not about reinventing the wheel, but about using that information that is already out there and finding a way to bring it all together under this plan," Craig said, adding the plan is a "living, breathing document," with aspects of the plan to change through data and input of organizations.
The chamber will have a staff person to measure performance of the plan and to find any gaps in the plan.
"We want people to provide feedback for the plan," Craig said.
The main segments of the plan includes six areas of focus. They encompass economic development, health and wellness, infrastructure, quality of life, talent attraction/retention and tourism.
There's also a new logo for See You in Terre Haute.
It's the first change in a community logo since 2004, when "A Level Above" was formed and widely used in 2005. The new logo can be used by any organization on their own letterheads or mailings.
"A lot of people come to Terre Haute, whether they are going to the doctor, shopping, coming to school," Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said. "We have always had those folks coming here, but with the convention center coming and the casino (if voters approve), we are going to have over 1 million people coming to Terre Haute, with all the other events we have here."
"We believe we are changing our face and becoming much more of a tourism destination," the mayor said. "The message we are trying to send in 'See You in Terre Haute' is there are a lot of things happening here and we are excited about that and want people to see it and experience Terre Haute," Bennett said.
Things happening here include cross country races, the Wabashiki Fish & Wildlife Area, Griffin Bike Park, a convention center and possibly a casino, the mayor said. "So when you name these things, you realize there are a lot of things to do in Terre Haute, and we want people to see it that way, that it is not just a place to shop and go to the doctor and go to school, it is much more than that.
David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, said tourism is a $30 million industry in Vigo County, and the county this year will host an unprecedented 13th Division 1 NCAA Cross Country Championship.
Tourism in Vigo County is diverse, from racing events, to bowling championships to running events, Patterson said.
"I am just pleased that we have an effort that is focused," on population and job growth, as that correlates directly to home sales, Bernice Helman, vice president of Coldwell Banker Troy Helman Realtors, said after the announcement.
"We have to work together and united and I am not sure we have ever done a great job of doing that," Helman said. "That is what excites me the most about this plan, that it is a real effort to pull together all our community leaders and organizations together to work toward a common goal."
Helman, who serves on the Terre Haute Regional Airport Authority, which is the airport's board of directors, said the airport is developing its own 46 corridor plan, something than can be beneficial to the entire community. "If we are talking about population growth and declining household income, all these things have to come together," she said.
Vigo County Commissioner President Brad Anderson said he likes the plan concept.
"I think it is good. We have been involved in it since the inception. The chamber has done a great job of putting this together," Anderson said.
"I think tourism and economic development are the most important, and they kind of go hand in hand," he said. "That brings in more jobs and more people. That includes efforts such as the convention center, and a casino would be an important part of that. The infrastructure in the community is important, too."
