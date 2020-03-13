The West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center and Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce will provide provide advice and resources to businesses in the restaurant and retail sectors that are being impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Wednesday, March 18 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. team members from the Chamber and ISBDC will be hosting half-hour video conferences, conference calls or in-person visits with businesses.
The sessions will provide a time for business leaders to express their specific concerns, get information about available state and federal resources and help build strategies for the entire West Central business community.
“We understand it is important to provide as many resources as possible to our small business community,” Chamber President Kristin Craig said in a news release. “They are the lifeblood of our economy and finding ways to help them navigate this uncertain time is critical.”
To reserve a free session time, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-19-strategy-sessions-for-restaurant-and-retail-businesses-tickets-99699445726
Following the strategy sessions, an industry-specific strategy resource page will be released. Resources are currently available at www.terrehautechamber.com/business-services/covid-19
Strategy sessions with additional industries will be scheduled based on need.
