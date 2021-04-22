Earth Day celebrations returned to area college campuses after the COVID-19 pandemic put them on hold for their 50th anniversary observance last spring.
“I’m so excited to have our 10-year Earth Day anniversary, which should have been last year, return to the outdoor and in-person event that has become so important to our campus partners and students,” said Garrett Hurley, Indiana State University sustainability coordinator.
Earth Day is an annual event to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First celebrated on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by Earthday.org that includes 1 billion people in more than 193 countries.
“The environment doesn’t recognize any cultural boundaries,” said Martha Reed, Office of Multicultural Services and Programs at ISU.
She said that more than 91% of all the plastics utilized in the world are not recycled and that Indonesians are cleaning plastics from the oceans then sending it to Indiana where it is pelletized and sent to Wisconsin to be turned into Windex spray bottles.
Here at home, the ISU Sycamore Environmental Action Club collects plastic bags and bundles them into balls of plarn (plastic yarn) to knit blankets for the homeless in Terre Haute.
The Earth and Environmental Systems department at ISU was involved on Thursday, with representatives of that department handing out reusable metal straws to promote Earth Day.
ISU is home to a variety of academic departments and social groups that regularly participate in sustainability efforts throughout the year. For instance, Sycamore Second Hand collects used dorm items then cleans them up for resale.
Tobacco Free Blue cleans up cigarette butts, the most common form of litter in the world, from campus grounds and is in the process of helping the campus transition to becoming tobacco free.
Sustainability Agricultural Leaders are starting a “food forest” at the community garden that will cover one city block near the campus and will donate all of the produce to community groups in the area to help feed underserved citizens. They’ve started a composting site there as well to promote sustainable gardening (the use of organic growing methods so you use fewer chemicals and adopt greener alternatives).
Patty Weaver, master gardener, said ISU doesn’t charge gardeners who wish to cultivate a plot of vegetables for their own families in the community garden, but does ask that the gardeners donate service time in exchange for access to the rich soil.
As director of health and wellness for the ISU Student Government Association, Kelly Barber celebrated Earth Day by handing out thank-you cards made of recycled cardboard along with flower seed packets. Barber, who is a senior this year majoring in psychology with a counseling minor, said her focus on this day is sustaining mental health.
“The cards are for the people who helped you get through the pandemic crisis and adding the seeds offers hope that there is something beautiful waiting to happen,” she said.
Students of Color Environmental Collective is an advocacy group formed this past September. The group recently wrote letters to state lawmakers to ask them to consider a bill’s potential negative impacts to the environment when writing legislation.
ISU Grounds and Landscaping Manager Paul Lindeman is proud that the campus holds the Tree Campus designation from the Arbor Day Society and was participating in the event by giving away free red oak tree saplings.
Over at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College near West Terre Haute, students were handing out sustainable living products including bamboo straws, bamboo toothbrushes, tooth paste tablets that reduce the need for plastic tubes, plant-based biodegradable laundry detergent pods and dryer balls made from the wool of alpacas raised at the White Violet Center on campus.
Kate Johnson, president of the SMWC Sustainability Club, said the club plans to host bi-monthly handout events, recently partnered with the White Violet Center to do a clean up of the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area and will soon implement a project to construct a community greenhouse for faculty, staff and students. In addition, the club collects plastic bottle caps for the Caps to Benches project. Club members take the caps to Vigo County Waste Management where they are recycled into benches and trash receptacles.
“Sustaining our planet and leaving less of a carbon footprint is something that anybody can do by making just a few small changes,” Johnson said.
Tips on how to become more environmentally sustainable can be found at: communitygreening.org/celebrate-the-earth.
