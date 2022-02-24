CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.