The registration dates for the 2020 Catholic Charities Christmas Store will be Oct. 26-30, according to Danielle Elkins, Christmas Store program director.
Families must register in order to shop. For families living in Vigo County, in-person registration will be held at the Christmas Store, 1440 Locust St., in Terre Haute.
Registrations will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26-30. In addition, evening registrations will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.
To ensure the safety of clients, staff and volunteers, masks will be required.
To register for this year’s program, the head of the household must provide the following: Social Security Cards for everyone in the home; birth certificates for those under 18 and picture I.D. and proof of residence for those 18 and older. The head of the household will receive their assigned shopping date and time at the completion of registration.
The Christmas Store provides brand new clothing, socks and underwear for each individual in the household, toys for children or age-appropriate gifts for teens, personal hygiene products and household items. So that families can create their own traditions, only the head of the household will shop for items at a specific date and time and will take the items home to wrap and enjoy on Christmas Day.
The Christmas Store, a program of Catholic Charities in Terre Haute, provides the traditions of Christmas with gifts under the tree for 500 families each year. For more information or to volunteer as a Christmas Store shopper’s assistant, please contact Elkins at (812)232-4978, Opt. 1.
