The Purdue Extension is partnering with the Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank this summer to ensure nutritious food is getting to the many individuals and families facing food insecurity this summer.
“Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank already has a great network of mobile pantries. Our goal for the pantries over the summer months is to help families with school-aged children who may be struggling to provide them extra meals,” said Allison Finzel, community wellness coordinator [Vigo and Vermillion counties) for Purdue Extension.
According to John C. Etling, agency director for Catholic Charities in Terre Haute, “These mobile pantries are just one way that we are working to get more food assistance out to individuals and families in our community.”
The strain already on many households to provide food may increase over the summer due to children being home from school, according to a Catholic Charities news release. "Although open to the public, we encourage families with students to attend the mobile pantries listed below."
The schedule is as follows:
• Vermillion County: 922 W. Ferry St., Cayuga; Tuesday, Aug. 3; 5 p.m.
• Sullivan County: 32 Interurban St., Shelburn; Tuesday, July 20 and Tuesday, Aug. 17; 10 a.m.
• Knox County: 218 Main St., Vincennes; Monday, July 26 and Monday, Aug. 23. 4 p.m.
• Vigo County: 127 W. Johnson Ave., Terre Haute; Tuesday, July 27 and Thursday, Aug. 12; 11 a.m.
•Greene County: 303 S. Second St., Bloomfield; Wednesday, July 28 and Wednesday, Aug. 25; 11 a.m.
A monthly calendar of all mobile pantry distributions is available on the THCC website at www.ccthin.org, click Emergency Food Assistance for details. For more information, follow THCC on Facebook at @CatholicCharitiesTerreHaute.
According to Catholic Charities, while there has been a dramatic decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, the impact of the pandemic on the economy continues to be felt by local families.
The increased economic strain that many families feel is resulting in more people seeking food assistance for the first time, the agency states. Current projections from Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap study suggest that locally, as many as 44,680 individuals struggle with food insecurity. Of these, 12,500 are children.
