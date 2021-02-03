Catcher Josh Phegley is retiring from baseball after eight major league seasons, a week shy of his 33rd birthday.

His agent, Pro Star Management, said Wednesday on Twitter that “family considerations and business opportunities factored into his decision.”

Phegley is a 2006 McMillan Award winner from Terre Haute North Vigo High School and Indiana University.

Phegley played in 11 games for the Chicago Cubs last season and went 1 for 16 (.063) at the plate with one homer and two RBIs. He became a free agent after the season.

Selected by the White Sox with the 38th overall pick in the 2009 amateur draft, Phegley has a .225 batting average with 35 homers and 162 RBIs for the White Sox (2013-14), Oakland (2015-19) and the Cubs.

