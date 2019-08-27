Supporters of a casino for Vigo County have scheduled two public forums next week.
The Advance West Central Indiana Political Action Committee will host the first forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 3) at Indiana Union of Operating Engineers Local 841, 6801 S. U.S. 41, Terre Haute.
The second will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 at The Landing at Fort Harrison, 3350 N. Fourth St., Terre Haute.
The casino question will be the first referendum question listed on the Nov. 5 general election ballot. It will read, "Shall inland casino gambling be permitted in Vigo County?"
In a second and separate ballot question, the Vigo County School Corp. will seek additional property taxes in the amount of $7 million for eight years to bolster its operating funds.
Advance West Central Indiana PAC was formed in July and supports a local casino. Officers include Chairman John Collett, Co-chair Brian Kooistra and Treasurer Sara Smith. The PAC hosts the website www.CasinoTerreHaute.com.
Efforts for a Terre Haute-area casino took a major step forward in early May, when Gov. Eric Holcomb signed House Bill 1015.
That legislation put in place mechanisms for such a casino, including the Vigo County referendum.
The Indiana Gaming Commission has begun accepting applications from potential operators of a Vigo casino and and will continue to do so until Dec. 1.
At least two casino operators have publicly expressed interested in opening a Terre Haute casino -- Spectacle Entertainment and Full House Resorts.
Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson is vice chairman of Spectacle, which has rights to the the Majestic Star casinos in Gary. Spectacle it intends to relocate its Gary operations into a single, larger casino near Interstate 80/94.
