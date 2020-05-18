At least one case of COVID-19 infection has been reported at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute.

On Saturday morning, members of prison workers union AFGE Local 720 were notified that one inmate had tested positive for COVID-19 and that two staff had been exposed to the virus.

Union Vice President Vic Rubinacci said the inmate was housed in a unit in the penitentiary, or maximum security prison, at the Federal Correctional Complex.

Rubinacci said he was told prison staff planned to go through rosters today to compile a list of anyone who might have come in contact with the inmate who tested positive.

Contacted today, the Bureau of Prison declined to give information about the Terre Haute facility and directed inquiries to the BOP's Coronavirus resource page on its public website — www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp.

A map of facilities this afternoon did not show Federal Correctional Complex-Terre Haute on the list of facilities with cases of COVID-19. However, the website says it is updated daily.

The BOP website reports 2,338 federal inmates and 196 BOP staff have confirmed positive test results for COVID-19 nationwide. Currently, 1,971 inmates and 375 staff have recovered. There have been 57 federal inmate deaths and no BOP staff member deaths attributed to COVID-19 disease.

The BOP has 138,364 federal inmates in BOP-managed institutions and 11,675 in community-based facilities. The BOP staff numbers about 36,000.