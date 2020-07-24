A free will donation rummage sale Saturday will raise funds for Vigo County CASA.
CASA Rummage Rumble 2020 will occur during the farmer's market at The Meadows shopping center.
Treasure hunters should bring bags or boxes to fill with items, then determine the amount they are willing to pay. Nothing is priced except for a few items in a specifically marked tent. Buyers should donate in the Light The Way Lamp.
All proceeds will assist the children and volunteers of the CASA program, which now serves 953 children with another 130 children on the wait list to be assigned a court-appointed special advocate
Anyone wanting to donate items to the rummage sale should bring them to The Meadows from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Staff and volunteers will unload items and place them in the sale.
Any leftover items will be donated to other charities for their fundraiser efforts.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place to ensure safe social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will be in place. All staff and volunteers will wear masks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.