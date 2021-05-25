Cannon Inn retirement community on Terre Haute's north side will be closing July 31 following financial struggles exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are still in shock that we are going to have to do it,” said Leann Carter, a corporate officer with Sunset Harbor Inc., parent company of Cannon Inn. “People don't understand it's truly a hard decision we've had to make. It's not just about finances.”

Twenty current residents will have to move, Carter said.

Cannon Inn opened in 1989 with 53 apartments and amenities for independent retirees.

As of Tuesday, however, Cannon Inn's occupancy was less than 50 percent of capacity, and staffing at the facility has dropped to 28 employees. A shortage of healthcare workers has also been an issue, she said.

The facility had been operating at a deficit for a couple of years, Carter said, but Sunset Harbor was able to sustain the facility despite the losses. But when COVID-19 hit, the situation worsened as some residents moved out to be with family members or into other housing.

“They didn't want to be in lockdown,” Carter said of the safety measure enacted to prevent spread of COVID-19. “The residents look forward to visitors, but we did what we could to contain the virus.”

The state health department website shows Cannon Inn had no cases of COVID-19 among residents or staff.

In addition to Cannon Inn, Sunset Harbor owns Meadows Manor North and Meadows Manor East nursing facilities, and it handles property management for Fort Harrison Villas, which is adjacent to Cannon Inn and Meadows Manor North.

Sunset Harbor also owns the downtown Sycamore building, a commercial laundry facility and storefronts in the Twelve Points area. The company's website said Sunset Harbor was incorporated in 1960 to build long-term care facilities and lease them to management companies. The company remains locally owned.

Several Cannon Inn residents previously lived in the villas before transitioning to assisted living, with an option of moving into Meadows Manor if skilled nursing care is required.

“Many had chosen it as a lifetime journey from independent to assisted to skilled care,” Carter said.

The affect of COVID-19 on resident numbers financially strained all three Sunset Harbor facilities, she said, mirroring the effect on retirement communities across the nation.

The Sunset Harbor board made the difficult decision to close Cannon Inn earlier this month.

Most of the residents are thinking about where to move, Carter said, and the majority already have a place. Only a few of the residents have no in-state relatives, so assistance will be offered to them for relocation.

A meeting for residents was planned for this evening (May 25) to give information about the closure and to connect residents to services such as assisted living, moving or home healthcare.

Meadows Manor North and East will continue to operate.

The future use of the Cannon Inn facility is to be determined, Carter said.

